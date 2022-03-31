3
Ghana vs Nigeria: How I managed to escape being beaten in Nigeria - Blogger

Ghhyper Blogger Blogger finds a way to stay safe in Nigeria

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draws 1-1 with Nigeria

Ghana qualifies to play in the World Cup

Blogger disguises himself from Nigerian crowd

March 29, 2022, was a day many Nigerians may never forget after the Black Stars of Ghana beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria at Abuja’s Moshood Abiola Stadium.

With a 1-1 draw which disqualified the Super Eagles of Nigeria from playing in the World Cup, some unhappy Nigerian supporters took their anger out in the stadium.

After the game, some of the supporters attacked the Nigerian technical team and later turned on the Ghanaian fans.

Among the Ghanaian supporters who traveled to Nigeria to support the Black Stars was blogger, GHhyper, who decided to disguise himself by quickly throwing a jacket over his Ghana jersey.

He demonstrated how things turned out in a video he shared on Instagram, describing how nervous he was at the stadium.

However, their actions led to the death of a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) member in the heat of the riot.

