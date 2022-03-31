0
Ghana vs Nigeria: Williams Uchemba disappointed, calls country a ‘hell hole’

Williams Uchemba 552x540 Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian supporters vandalise Moshood Abiola National Stadium

Ghana qualifies for World Cup

Uchemba discloses over 1000 Nigerians can’t be accounted for

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has said Super Eagles' inability to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing to the Black Stars of Ghana is needed for Nigeria to realise it is in a ‘hell hole’.

“Maybe it is good we lost, so we can channel our anger on the pressing issue in the country. Almost 1000 Nigerian citizens cannot be accounted for, and some people are acting like it’s a normal thing.

“If it takes losing a match to get us upset enough and know that we’re in a hell hole, so be it. Some heads of state are yet to make a statement on the issue. I guess they’re busy planning for the 2023 elections,” the actor shared on his Instagram story.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, Nigerians were resentful of the 1-1 tie that ruined the Super Eagles’ 2022 FIFA World Cup ambitions.

The 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja saw a section of Nigerian supporters attack their technical team and later turned on the Ghanaians.

Over 1000 people were reportedly hurt. An official of CAF reportedly died in the process.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
