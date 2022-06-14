Ghana, why are things so damn expensive? – Michael Blankson ‘cries’ out

Ghanaian-American Hollywood star, Michael Blackson

May inflation rate hit 27.6%

Government blames Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war for economic crunch



Ghanaians lament increase cost of living



Ghanaian-American Hollywood star, Michael Blackson, has decried the skyrocketing prices of some products on the market after attempting to make a purchase.



In a post on his social media handle indicating his frustration, the comedian stated that he was ‘shocked’ at the prices mentioned for furniture and appliances.



According to him, the price was over double the amount he would have paid for them in the United States of America (USA).



“C’mon Ghana why are things so damn expensive? I just tried to buy furniture and appliances and they are over twice the price of what they cost me in the US,” Michael Blankson tweeted.

Ghana’s economy has recently been experiencing a downturn.



The government has consistently blamed the nosedive of the economy on the ravages of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.



The country’s inflation rate has also hit an all-time high in about 18 years.



Recent data released by the Ghana Statistical Service indicated that the May inflation rate stood at 27.6% with its drivers mainly being food and transportation cost.



