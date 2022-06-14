7
Menu
Entertainment

Ghana, why are things so damn expensive? – Michael Blankson ‘cries’ out

MICHAEL BLANKSON PICTURE Ghanaian-American Hollywood star, Michael Blackson

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

May inflation rate hit 27.6%

Government blames Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war for economic crunch

Ghanaians lament increase cost of living

Ghanaian-American Hollywood star, Michael Blackson, has decried the skyrocketing prices of some products on the market after attempting to make a purchase.

In a post on his social media handle indicating his frustration, the comedian stated that he was ‘shocked’ at the prices mentioned for furniture and appliances.

According to him, the price was over double the amount he would have paid for them in the United States of America (USA).

“C’mon Ghana why are things so damn expensive? I just tried to buy furniture and appliances and they are over twice the price of what they cost me in the US,” Michael Blankson tweeted.

Ghana’s economy has recently been experiencing a downturn.

The government has consistently blamed the nosedive of the economy on the ravages of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The country’s inflation rate has also hit an all-time high in about 18 years.

Recent data released by the Ghana Statistical Service indicated that the May inflation rate stood at 27.6% with its drivers mainly being food and transportation cost.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Related Articles: