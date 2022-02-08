Ghana will never employ Senegal's coach because of his dreadlocks - M3nsa

Senegalese football coach, Aliou Cissé

Senegal wins 2021 AFCON

M3nsa reacts to the hairstyle of Senegal's head coach



Achimota SHS rejects two Rastafarian students



The entire African continent is celebrating Senegalese head coach, Aliou Cissé, for helping his country win their first-ever African Cup of Nations trophy.



On February 6, Senegal beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to emerge winners of the competition that was held in Cameroon.



But reacting to the victory, Ghanaian singer, M3nsa in a tweet noted that Ghana will never employ Aliou Cissé to head the national team.

He explained that his dreadlocks which he wears with pride will disqualify him.



"His dreadlocks alone will cost him this job in Ghana. It’s bad enough he’s African already. Now say ‘Akyim Water is cool’ very quickly," he wrote in a sighted by GhanaWeb.



It would be recalled that some Senior High School students of the Achimota School in Accra were denied admission by the management of the school due to their dreadlocks.



The two male Rastafarian students, Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea were instructed to cut their hair.



The case attracted mixed reactions from the public with many questioning why their hairstyle could be used as an excuse to deny them from perusing their education but the school explained that it was against their rules ad regulations.

See M3nsa's post below:



