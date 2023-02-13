GhanaWeb Poll: Blakk Rasta’s reaction to ‘Sarkodie-Bob Marley’ feature an overkill – Respondents

Raggae musician cum radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, and Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

In a survey conducted by GhanaWeb, the majority of respondents believe that Blakk Rasta overreacted to Sarkodie’s feature with the late Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Blakk Rasta has, in the last couple of days, been firing shots at the rapper following the release of the ‘Stir It Up’ remix, in which Sarkodie laid his verse.



In one of the rants, the ‘Barack Obama’ hitmaker described Sarkodie’s verse on the song as a total desecration of the legacy of the late reggae musician.



"What Sarkodie did was nothing but a desecration of the legacy of Bob Marley. It is so shameful, what Sarkodie did is nothing but a desecration of the holy music...should I go deeper? It is like a king has been buried and you go and dig him up, and steal the gold and diamonds that he's been buried with," he stated during his radio show and followed it up with a tweet.



But in the wake of the development, some netizens believe that Blakk Rasta’s reaction to the ‘Sarkodie-Bob Marley’ feature is an ‘overkill’.



This was evident in a survey conducted by GhanaWeb, in which the majority of participants shared the same belief.

Of all 2,342 respondents who voted, 57.22% think Blakk Rasta went overboard with his comments while 42.78% think otherwise.



Check out the poll below:







