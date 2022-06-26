Ghanaian Afro-Fusion artist Younga 101 has released his latest single, ‘No Sad Days’ (NSD)

Younga 101 is a rapper, singer and songwriter

Younga 101 is a rapper, singer and songwriter. He refers to his music style as Afro-Fusion and HipHop; and was first recognized for his 2019 debut mixtape "I Make Pink Gangster” which earned him over 50,000 streams across platforms…an overwhelmingly positive response that encouraged him to keep going hard with his music.

Known for blending his love for Afrobeats and Hip-Hop to create a distinct sound, Younga 101 delivered nothing but good vibes on ‘No Sad Days’.



Like the title says, all elements of the song contribute to the overall theme of the song: a carefree fun-filled life devoid of any sad days. You can feel this in the Brizy Beats-produced song as the artist sings “Talk to me nice, I never check price…NSD, we never go sad.”

Born and raised Lucian Selorm Dotse-Mensah, music has always formed a part of Younga 101’s life. His interest in playing around with sounds started in middle school and the RnB, Afro Pop, Hip-Hop and Afrobeat influences helped shape him into a very versatile music artist.