0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghanaian Afro-Fusion artist Younga 101 has released his latest single, ‘No Sad Days’ (NSD)

Younga 101 Younga 101 is a rapper, singer and songwriter

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: Osafo Daniel

Younga 101 is a rapper, singer and songwriter. He refers to his music style as Afro-Fusion and HipHop; and was first recognized for his 2019 debut mixtape "I Make Pink Gangster” which earned him over 50,000 streams across platforms…an overwhelmingly positive response that encouraged him to keep going hard with his music.

Known for blending his love for Afrobeats and Hip-Hop to create a distinct sound, Younga 101 delivered nothing but good vibes on ‘No Sad Days’.

Like the title says, all elements of the song contribute to the overall theme of the song: a carefree fun-filled life devoid of any sad days. You can feel this in the Brizy Beats-produced song as the artist sings “Talk to me nice, I never check price…NSD, we never go sad.”

Born and raised Lucian Selorm Dotse-Mensah, music has always formed a part of Younga 101’s life. His interest in playing around with sounds started in middle school and the RnB, Afro Pop, Hip-Hop and Afrobeat influences helped shape him into a very versatile music artist.

Source: Osafo Daniel
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Can Akufo-Addo switch flights in the sky? - Presidential staffer 'attacks' Ablakwa
6 important projects abandoned by the NPP govt in Ashanti Region