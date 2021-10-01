Ghanaian actors mourn King Aboagye Brenya

The late actor, King Aboagye Brenya

The movie fraternity has been hit with the death of veteran actor, King Aboagye Brenya, who passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021.



Tributes from colleagues and friends have been pouring in following news of his death. Reports indicate that the actor, until his death, was battling Diabetes.



King Aboagye Brenya was survived by a wife and nine children.

News of his passing has seen actors share fondest memories of their colleague, who played a massive role in the local movie industry.



Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, in his tribute to the late King Brenya, wrote that he will greatly be missed. "Ooo papa Rest in Peace and God be with you," read the post on Instagram.



Also, actress Nsafoahemaa added: "King Aboagye Brenya, you are Legend and you've contributed immensely towards the creative Industry. Indeed, you have paid your dues. Rest well and may you rest in the bossom of the Lord. Damirifa Duei! Damirifa Duei ne Amanehunu."



Agya Koo, who has worked with King Brenya on a number of movies, had this to say: "So sad. Father King Aboagye Brenya RIP. The legend rest well."



The veteran actor, King Brenya, featured in productions both in Ghana and Nigerian and has a list of movies to his credit including Kumasi Yonkoo, Asem and Odasanii.

