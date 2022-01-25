Ghanaian artistes aren’t promoting their music as much as Nigerian artistes do – UK based DJ

DJ Paak, UK-based Disc Jocker

The conversation of Ghanaian artistes not promoting their music beyond Ghanaian boundaries has been on the lips of several entertainment industry pundits both in Ghana and beyond.

Despite the numerous backlashes Ghanaian artistes have received, more and more industry pundits continue to speak to the lazy attitudes of artistes in Ghana.



Ghanaian UK-based Disc Jocker Paa Kwesi Kwarteng Darko, who is better known as DJ Paak has shared his sentiments to the development and made revelations on how lazy Ghanaian artistes are in promoting their music over the borders of Ghana.



The renowned DJ who is also a music producer and an artiste, speaking in an interview with Y 107.9 FM’s Kokonsa Kester during the ‘Weekend Rush’ show justified the successes of Nigerian artistes across the globe as a result of their hard work and described Ghanaian artistes as “lazy”.



“Ghanaians are lazy when it comes to promoting our music, unlike the Nigerians. They put much effort into promoting their music and they deserve the clout and fame their music and artistes are getting. I have seen some of the Ghanaian artistes come to the UK and all they do is to take pictures, put them on Instagram and chase social media clouts.”



“They don’t try to get interviews on UK-based radio stations, perform at shows or make connections with some industry players and UK-based artistes. All they do is the pictures and chase the ladies,” he said.

The ‘Sinner’ hitmaker further described music as a product that needed promotion to be purchased by consumers, hence there was a need for artistes to put in efforts to promote their records.



“Music is like selling a product, if you don’t advertise, you aren’t going to get sellers. So, if an artiste releases a song, you need to promote the song, you need to do your PRs, pay DJs even though it is not ethical to pay DJs to play your song, just something little to show appreciation or encouragement,” he added.



He also encouraged Ghanaian artistes to channel chunks of their monies into the music they produce and take advantage of social media.



DJ Paak is currently in Ghana to promote his songs and produce songs with some notable Ghanaian artistes.