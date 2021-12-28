Ghanaian artistes don't have money like Nigerians to promote their music - Gambo

Rapper Gambo

Ghanaian rapper Bashir Annan, professionally known as Gambo has confessed that local artists do not have enough money to promote their songs international.



According to him, unlike Nigerian artistes who have enough money to fly their entire team to Ghana and any other country to promote their songs and project, the case isn't the same for musicians in Ghana.



He adds that Nigerians are ever ready to support and push their local acts.

"It’s money our artiste’s here don’t have! You think free when DAVIDO or WIZ dems come here to promote themselves? How many Ghanaian artiste can fly their team, pay and book rooms and rent cars for a week and pay for promo in countries? Nigerians are ready to support. We not pushing," his tweet read.



Gambo's comment comes at a time where dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has called out Nigerians for not reciprocating the support Ghanaians have shown them over the years when it comes to playing their songs and opening jamming to their songs.



Shatta in a series of tweets on December 27 admonished artistes from the West African state to be grateful to Ghanaians who have contributed to their success.



"I don’t need Nigerian music industry to hit, I need to let those so-called naija fans and industry players to know ..Gh industry and Gh fans supported them when they needed fame so bad, so they should appreciate and say thank you not only to Ghana but Africa as whole! Pussyy!!."



"Naija fans must learn to appreciate the African fan base and stop thinking their artiste are superior .. Learn to say thank you if you don’t have that talent," he wrote.





