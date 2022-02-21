Ghanaian artistes don’t have money to compete with Nigerian musicians - Antwi Ne Antwi

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

A member of the popular music group ‘Antwi ne Antwi’, David Kwasi Okyere has lamented that it is becoming difficult for the Ghanaian music industry to compete with Nigerians because of inadequate finance in the industry.

The musician who is now known as Antwi Galley in an interview with Blogger Attractive Mustapha stated that even though there are great talents in Ghana, one key factor that can be attributed to Ghanaian musicians’ inability to ‘fly higher’ within the international market is funding.



Sharing his experience throughout his music journey, Antwi Galley said that he was in Nigeria when a popular Ghanaian movie titled Love Brewed in the African Pot was premiered in Nigeria somewhere in the 1990s. According to him, the audience was huge as an uncountable number of people queued to watch at the Cinema. He however retorted that this trend has changed because Nigerians have overtaken Ghana in the movie industry.



He recalled again that In 2004 they performed in Belgium with Senegalese musicians and he noticed how they invested in big banners while the Ghanaian artistes were projected on small posters.

‘’If you are competing with a rich man you suffer and that’s why we are suffering, we don’t have the money ‘’.



‘“ Today look at the kind of sounds and plugins we are buying for music, most are being created by Nigerians because they have the money”, Antwi Galley added.



