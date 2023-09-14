Ghanaian artistes must invest more in shooting music videos – Chief One

Hiphop/Hiplife artiste, Michael Ivan Nyagamagu (Chief One)

Ghanaian Hiphop/Hiplife artiste, Michael Ivan Nyagamagu known in Showbiz as Chief One has called on his colleague musicians to invest heavily in shooting music videos.

He asserted that most Ghanaian artistes are reluctant to invest money into shooting music videos which affect the quality of the official visuals for the song.



The former Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nominee lamented how musicians flaunt money on other things but are hesitant when it comes to investing in shooting videos.



Speaking on E-vibes hosted by Becky of Joynews, Chief One urged his colleague musicians in Ghana to invest heavily in the shooting of music videos to help the marketing aspect of it.



He believes by so doing, the songs produced by Ghanaian musicians will make strides locally and internationally.



“In Ghana, we don’t really spend on video. They have money but they don’t want to spend on music videos. Some of my colleagues have money, they flaunt it but for music video, they can’t shoot it and that’s bad of us,” he said according to Myjoyonline.com.

He made the remarks on the back of concerns raised about the quality of music videos produced by Ghanaian artistes which inhibits their progress compared to other countries.



BS/OGB



