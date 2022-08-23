0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghanaian artistes who have taken street fashion personal

Celebrity Style Fashion Celebrity style fashion

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrities and fashion have a big influence on their audience, but it’s a whole other story when the style catches so much attention.

Celebrity lifestyles can be a rollercoaster of red carpet events, premieres, and many more.

Artistes are also noticed for their unique fashion choices that enhance their personalities.

In recent times, a group of artistes have shifted away from the usual fashion styles into a more recognisable style under street fashion.

Others may group it as the Eboy kind of fashion.

For those who do not have an idea of what an Eboy fashion style is, it is an alternative fashion aesthetic popular among teenage boys and young men.

The term "Eboy" simply refers to a young male with an edgy, alternative style that incorporates some of today's top men's fashion trends.

Yes, they might have the right means to be as fashionable and confident as they like, but then you can get your inspiration from them without necessarily spending a fortune.

GhanaWeb has compiled a list of male composers who have taken fashion very personal.

Joey B

Blacko



King Promise



Fameye



Kofi Mole



Kwesi Arthur

Watch the latest episodes of GhanaWeb programmes below:







ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Related Articles: