Ghanaian artistes who have taken street fashion personal

Celebrity style fashion

Celebrities and fashion have a big influence on their audience, but it’s a whole other story when the style catches so much attention.

Celebrity lifestyles can be a rollercoaster of red carpet events, premieres, and many more.



Artistes are also noticed for their unique fashion choices that enhance their personalities.



In recent times, a group of artistes have shifted away from the usual fashion styles into a more recognisable style under street fashion.



Others may group it as the Eboy kind of fashion.



For those who do not have an idea of what an Eboy fashion style is, it is an alternative fashion aesthetic popular among teenage boys and young men.

The term "Eboy" simply refers to a young male with an edgy, alternative style that incorporates some of today's top men's fashion trends.



Yes, they might have the right means to be as fashionable and confident as they like, but then you can get your inspiration from them without necessarily spending a fortune.



GhanaWeb has compiled a list of male composers who have taken fashion very personal.



Joey B





Blacko







King Promise







Fameye





Kofi Mole







Kwesi Arthur





