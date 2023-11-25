Ghanaian celebrities spend money on ‘foolish things’ instead of donating to the needy - Abeiku Santana

Media personality, Abeiku Santana

Media personality, Abeiku Santana has descended on celebrities in the country for their lack of willingness to contribute their quota to the plight of the vulnerable and needy in society.

According to him, most of the celebrities in Ghana spend their money on irrelevant things such as clubbing and flaunting cars and houses on social media instead of making donations to the needy.



He recalled a moment when American celebrities such as Beyonce, Naomi Campbell, and others came to Africa to make donations to the needy.



Speaking on Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Abeiku Santana lambasted Ghanaian celebrities for not donating to the needy and only obsessed with flaunting on social media.



“As we are talking about thanksgiving, I look at American celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, Gabriel, and co who could come to Africa and make donations. When you come to Ghana most celebrities are wicked.



"All they know is to show off their cars, clothing, and houses on social media as if they are competing. It is not about flaunting cars, smoking, clubbing, and partying, all these are foolishness and stupidity. Do you know how the fans suffer to watch and support you?” he said.

Meanwhile, Abeiku Santana commended Osebo the Zaraman for making donations to the physically challenged and people in the rural areas.



He called on other celebrities to learn from him and contribute to the lives of the needy as well.



“One influencer that I want us to commend is Osebor the Zaraman. Anyone who follows him would know that every month he makes donations to physically challenged people and those in the villages. May God bless him. If we had 10 celebrities who make donations to the needy in the rural areas every week it would have helped a lot,” he added.



It is often expected that when one becomes successful one will contribute to the lives of the needy society however, it appears to be a different case when it comes to Ghanaian celebrities hence Abeiku Santana’s remarks.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel

SB/BB



Watch the video below



