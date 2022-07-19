Ghanaian celebrities who have admitted to 'fixing' their bodies

Female Ghanaian celebrities

Fantana clears body enhancement rumour

Afia Schwar says she enhanced her body because of her craft



Body enhancement craze among celebrities



Despite the negative tag that comes with body enhancement in Ghana, some celebrated personalities in the entertainment industry have publicly admitted to going under the knife to obtain their 'dream body', a decision they have never regretted.



Although the message that encourages women to embrace their natural bodies continues to hammer in every corner, some celebs opt for body augmentation once they can afford such expensive surgeries.



It is good to note that, women do not necessarily enhance their bodies to attract men, but rather do so to "fix" parts of their bodies that do not look appealing to them.



Some popular Ghanaian female celebrities have provided mind-blowing reasons for undergoing surgeries.



Below is the list of celebs who have undergone various types of body enchantment surgeries to obtain a snatched waist, bigger butts and boobs or the "perfect bodies' as they love to put it.



Afia Schwarzenegger





This popular actress and influencer during an appearance on the United Showbiz, hosted by Tracey Boakye explained that she enhanced her body because of her craft.



"I want money to even go for another enhancement for this fat tummy. Oh yeah, I have. Let me just say this, for me, I am an entertainer, comedienne, I want to maintain my craft... it comes with an appearance and so I don't work to please a man. I have to eat...I didn't do it for a man or for anybody. I did it for myself but I still work out to maintain it," the outspoken actress explained.



Fantana







For months, it was rumoured that female singer, Fantana had worked on her body.



Well, she stated that all the rumours are true but according to her, there is nothing wrong with fixing her body!



Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Zionfelix TV in July 2022, she said:

“I have made myself look like what I feel comfortable in what I want to look like. If you don’t like something about yourself and you have the money to change it, you should just change it. I did what makes me happy.



"My body was already nice but I just fixed it. There’s nothing wrong with it. Some people do it and say they have not done it which is misleading people because they act like they wear waist trainers or they hit the gym which is not the truth. A lot of young guys follow me and I wouldn’t lie or mislead them.



"In my case as a musician, people are always looking at me so I rather just fix anything that I can fix. I just enhanced it to make me curvier. I did it for myself, just to be able to feel more confident. Since I enhanced my body it has attracted men 10 times more."



Princess Shyngle







This popular Gambian-Ghanaian actress is famed for her tiny waist.



Some years ago, she confessed to having removed her ribs to achieve her snatched waist.



"5 ribs removed. 5 more to go. Small intestines removed, remaining the big intestines," she announced.

Kisa Gbekle







This actress and the former presenter made headlines for openly sharing her body enhancement story.



Kisa, on the other hand, spent a fortune on surgeries to attract wealthy men who can sponsor her lavish lifestyle.



She has warned 'poor men' to stay away from her now that she is looking voluminous and snatched!



In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, she had this to say: “Now my body is meant for men with heavy pockets. When I say heavy, heavy entails a lot. You are aware that I have just completed my entire body. And it isn’t easy. It’s a large sum of money. So I need someone who is wealthy and has a lot of money. It doesn’t matter how old you are. I’m cool as long as the person is cool, calm, collected, and heavy.”



Nana Frema





Many criticized Nana Frema when she admitted to having enhanced her body. A procedure that was done by a Ghanaian doctor in Accra.



According to the singer and socialite, she has no regrets, despite the backlash from a section of the public.



“I wouldn’t say I regret it because it increased my self-esteem and gave me the confidence that I wanted but it is just the other side that I lack,” she disclosed in an interview back in 2019.



Moesha Buduong







The list can not be complete without Moesha, the actress who is believed to have led the craze for body enhancement in Ghana.



Moesha in an interview on Ghone's TLS with Angela Bamford stated: “Yes, I have, I had a Brazilian butt lift... I used to work out a lot but I wasn’t getting results. I was always dieting and waist training, I wanted fast results. I was not too patient...“I read about plastic surgery... I did my little research and I went for it. I love it, it gives you fast results."