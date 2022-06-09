Ghanaian celebrities who patronize ride sharing companies

Celebrities who use ride-sharing services.

Stardom and having a celebrity status come with lots of good fortunes and glory as well as great difficulties. Some of the good parts are public affection and followership, getting sought after deals, among others.

Due to the affluence that is associated with stardom, most often the expectations that fans have for these public figures are overwhelming.



This situation compels most celebrities to live fake lives and some run into debts from borrowing extravagant accessories to meet the expectations of their followers.



Regardless of this situation and the pressure to do more and live more expensive, some celebrities have managed to stay real and live ‘ordinary’ lives regardless of their success in their various crafts.



In this article, we would be looking at Ghanaian celebrities who despite their wealth and perhaps owning cars, patronize ride-sharing companies.



Reggie Rockstone

Although he can afford more than a car, the lyrical grand papa appears to love to move around in such cars.



He once said in a radio interview that most of the drivers are his friends because he patronises their services.



Shatta Bandle



The self-acclaimed world’s richest man, Shatta Bandle claims to be worth ninety-five thousand million dollars.



Efia Odo

US-trained nurse and Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo is the third on this list. The actress on several occasions and platforms has revealed that she patronises the services of ride sharing companies. According to the actress, she would continue to do so until she is able to afford a car by herself.



AY Poyoo



The “I am the GOAT” hitmaker AY Poyoo is also one of the few celebrities who maintain a low profile. He became a sensation when COVID-19 crippled the world in 2019. He has since won the admiration of many people with his craft.



China



According to Asembi.com, Kumawood actress born, Faustina Amissah popularly known as China has been in the movie industry for close to two decades. She has starred in movies such as ‘Big Boy Weezy’, ‘Obama’, ‘Obour’, ‘Gye Me’.