Ghanaian celebrities who stun without makeup

Ghanaian female celebrities looking beautiful without a makeup

For years, celebrities have attended red carpets with their wildest outfits and fiercest faces beaten to glam different occasions.

These individuals became the inspiration for both accomplished and nonprofessional makeup artists and fans.



There’s a real potential that comes with nailing a smoky eye or finding your perfect red lipstick. Even a well-pencilled brow can make you feel great.



However, these stars have started to ditch their foundation and powder for fresher faces, the no make-up look.



But at the same time, loving yourself and being confident in your skin is attractive in different ways.



To acknowledge that, GhanaWeb is saluting the famous faces for doing their thing without a stitch of concealer on.



Come along as we recap some of the most memorable pictures shared by some of our celebrities without makeup.

Yvonne Nelson







Nadia Buari







MzVee





Salma Mumin







Moesha Buduong



