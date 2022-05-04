0
Entertainment

Ghanaian celebrities who will 'nail it' at Met Gala

Met Gala Queens 2 Ghanaian female celebrities serving looks

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The world has been reacting to the display of style and glamour at this year's Met Gala which witnessed celebrated personalities adorn in finest outfits worth thousands of dollars.

A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj stepped out in well-crafted outfits made out of the finest fabrics at the annual fundraising gala.

The big question is, which Ghanaian celebrity can slay to perfection and invest in a look that can win the best-dressed at MET Gala?

Don't get it twisted, the entertainment industry can boast of fashionistas who can defend and make Ghana proud on this international red carpet stage and even serve as style inspiration to many.

GhanaWeb has put together potential female celebrities who will definitely 'understand the assignment' regardless of the theme.

Be sure of local designers bringing out their A-game to ensure your favourite celebrity drips in gold at the Met Gala.

Below are the lists of Ghana's top red carpet slayers

Nana Akua Addo - Style Coach

Joselyn Dumas - Actress



Selly Galley - Actress



Berla Mundi - Television Personality



Empress Jamila - Stylist

Sandra Ankobiah - Actress



Serwaa Amihere - Broadcaster



Sika Osei - Television Personality



Becca - Singer

Efia Odo - Actress



Naa Ashorkor - Televison Personality



Salma Munin - Actress



Jackie Appiah - Actress

Nana Ama McBrown -Actress



Vica Michaels- Model



Akosua Vee - Style Coach

