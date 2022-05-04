Ghanaian celebrities who will 'nail it' at Met Gala

Ghanaian female celebrities serving looks

The world has been reacting to the display of style and glamour at this year's Met Gala which witnessed celebrated personalities adorn in finest outfits worth thousands of dollars.

A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj stepped out in well-crafted outfits made out of the finest fabrics at the annual fundraising gala.



The big question is, which Ghanaian celebrity can slay to perfection and invest in a look that can win the best-dressed at MET Gala?



Don't get it twisted, the entertainment industry can boast of fashionistas who can defend and make Ghana proud on this international red carpet stage and even serve as style inspiration to many.



GhanaWeb has put together potential female celebrities who will definitely 'understand the assignment' regardless of the theme.



Be sure of local designers bringing out their A-game to ensure your favourite celebrity drips in gold at the Met Gala.



Below are the lists of Ghana's top red carpet slayers



Nana Akua Addo - Style Coach





Joselyn Dumas - Actress







Selly Galley - Actress







Berla Mundi - Television Personality







Empress Jamila - Stylist





Sandra Ankobiah - Actress







Serwaa Amihere - Broadcaster







Sika Osei - Television Personality







Becca - Singer





Efia Odo - Actress







Naa Ashorkor - Televison Personality







Salma Munin - Actress







Jackie Appiah - Actress





Nana Ama McBrown -Actress







Vica Michaels- Model







Akosua Vee - Style Coach



