Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus ties the knot

Romanus2.png Foster Romanus and his wife, Selina Asante

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Foster Romanus’ wedding pictures go viral

Foster Romanus holds private engagement ceremony

Fans react to Foster Romanus’ engagement pictures

Ghanaian comedian cum stage actor, Foster Owusu, popularly known as Romanus, has held a private traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Photos of him and his beautiful bride, Selina Asante, spotted in traditional outfits are making rounds on social media amidst congratulations from fans.

Captured in orange, blue, and white colours, the comedian was seen rocking a kente cloth while his wife wore a beautiful two-piece outfit.

In a separate garment, Foster wore a white mixed with blue Kaftan and his wife wore an orange kente gown.

Romanus whose engagement pictures has since gone viral has received well wishes from his colleagues and the entertainment fraternity.

Watch the photos below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
