Ghanaian comedians have been ignored by event organizers – OB Amponsah laments

Comedian, OB Amponsah

OB Amponsah has decried how Ghanaian comedians have been sidelined by event organizers.

The comedian said he found it difficult to comprehend why Ghanaian musicians are always given the chance to go on Europe tours while the comedians are completely ignored.



He shared these sentiments during an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show.



He said: “I don’t understand why event organizers have sidelined Ghanaian comedians. We have the Ghana Music Awards UK and the US and South Africa and then you begin to wonder why. The funny thing is comedians do not charge that much. We don’t need too much to set up, we only need good sound so I feel like Ghanaian comedians have been ignored for a while”.



OB furthered that to make matters worse, COVID-19 came along to disrupt all shows that Ghanaian comedians would have been eyeing to perform at.

OB Amponsah is one of the fastest-emerging comedians in the Ghanaian entertainment industry making waves.



OB Amponsah is an optometrist by training, yet has suddenly become the toast of the Ghanaian comedy market. His performance at the Lords of the Ribs in Nigeria in 2019 won him a lot of spurs.



He has also been on shows like Decemba 2 Rememba, Night of Laughs, Easter Comedy Show, among others.



