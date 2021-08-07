Ghanaian comedy would have been internationally recognized if Twi was global - OB Amponsah

Comedian OB Amponsah

Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah has suggested that Ghanaian comedy could have been widely known across the world if the local language, Twi, was a global language.

The comedian shared that the language sometimes serves as a barrier in delivering hearty comedy to the audience.



He explains to Doctar Cann on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show: “Sometimes, you go on stage only to realize that your audience are of a Chinese, Lebanese or other backgrounds and as such you will have to quickly switch your comedy from the Twi language to the English language and that is a challenge.”



According to OB Amponsah, the aim of all Ghanaian comedians is to go international. However, if the Twi language is not a global language, that goal will be difficult to achieve.

“If Twi was a global language, Ghana will be up there when it comes to comedy. But I will still say we are trying. But now, performing comedy in Twi only attracts the patronage of few people.”



OB Amponsah is one of the fastest-emerging comedians in the Ghanaian entertainment industry making waves.



OB Amponsah is an optometrist by training, yet has suddenly become the toast of the Ghanaian comedy market. His performance at the Lords of the Ribs in Nigeria in 2019 won him a lot of spurs. He has also been on shows like Decemba 2 Rememba, Night of Laughs, Easter Comedy Show, among others.