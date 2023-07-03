Ghanaian culture is yet to accept books like Yvonne Nelson’s – Brand Communications Expert

Yvonne Nelson, Actress

Brand Communications Expert Dr Ike Tandoh has stated that books that reveal secrets and intimate details of people’s lives like Yvonne Nelson’s recently launched autobiography, I am Not Yvonne Nelson, are yet to be accepted wholly by Ghanaians.

He explained that Ghanaian culture is yet to accept such tell-it-all writings, hence the surprise and resultant controversy the book has generated.



Speaking on TV 3’s Newday, Dr Tandoh noted that Yvonne Nelson may have ruffled feathers with the emotional nature of her book even though, for him, she did not set out to malign anyone.



“Communication is also culture. Our culture has not come to accept that tell-it-all kind of book writing. It is not part of the Ghanaian culture. That is why that kind of surprise element is there…I think that she was not on a destructive mission in writing the book,” he said.

Yvonne Nelson’s book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, has sparked discussion on what is appropriate to reveal in books and what is not. Her revelation that she got pregnant in 2010 for rapper Sarkodie but had to terminate the pregnancy because of Sarkodie’s apparent unwillingness to accept responsibility for it has set social media ablaze, especially after Sarkodie responded in a song saying that she was promiscuous and he couldn’t even have been sure the pregnancy was indeed his.



The book is primarily about Yvonne Nelson’s relentless effort to know who his dad is but to no avail. It also discusses her career in acting and directing movies as well as her love life.