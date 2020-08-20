Entertainment

Ghanaian dancehall songs not motivating enough – Epixode

Dancehall artiste Expixode

Dancehall artiste, Epixode, has said has questioned the motivation behind some Ghanaian dancehall songs According to him, it is difficult to figure out what factors informed the dancehall songs in Ghana.

“A month ago, one artiste in Jamaica lost three friends to a shooter, that’s what happens in Jamaica so they end up motivating their lyrics but here I don’t see stuff like that, I sometimes find it cliché when people put these kinds of lyrics in there” he said on the Showbiz 927 on 3FM with MzGee on Saturday.



He noted Reggae used to be rebellious in nature, producing songs, he says are not commercial enough to be played on the radio. He explained the typical dancehall songs at back then represented people on the streets and was the voice of the people who gave birth to the genre.



“You will know that all these artists who are front liners of dancehall have had a rivalry between. We on this side tend to copy blindly” he said.

He listed some rivalry dancehall feuds that inspired songs by some artistes in Jamaica like Bounty Killer and Beenie’s war which lasted close to two decades, Gully and Gaza, Vybez Kartel and Movado and the current being Chronic Law and Jahvillani’s back to back rivalry.



According to him, dancehall has to come from some kind of true-life experience which should be a motivating factor to an artiste’s song.

