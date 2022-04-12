Ghanaian dancing pallbearers to donate $250K out of $1m booty to Ukraine

The dancing pallbearers, known in Ghana as 'Dada awu', sold their famous meme for over $1million

Pallbearers support Ukraine

Ghana’s dancing pallbearers sell meme for $1m



Ghanaian pallbearers go viral



After selling their famous coffin dance meme for over $1million, there are reports that the famous Ghanaian pallbearers will donate at least $250,000 to Ukraine through an international charitable foundation, Come Back Alive.



Also, the viral pallbearers and the creator of the meme will keep $500,000 while the Ukrainian advertising agency in charge of the auction will receive $250,000.



Touching on the reasons for the donation, the pallbearers, in a video shared by myjoyonline.com, said;

“We’ll love to announce that we will transfer 25 per cent from the sale of our memes at the NFT auction to the Ukrainian charitable foundation. This is to help them to come back alive to support Ukraine and its people.”



In a Facebook post, the leader of the group, Benjamin Aidoo, spoke about how they landed the deal.



“We negotiated for a long time almost a year-and-a-half… For the last few months, we have been actively working on the concept, which was changed due to the outbreak of war. But the result is really cool. We are happy to share this success, even more. We have almost no profit from our popularity before. All meme videos were monetized by the music label.



"We need your support for further creative development, as well as help from Ukraine. We can do a lot if we finally have the resources to develop our creativity, this will also give an ever-increasing value to our world fame put up for auction,” he said.



Meanwhile, some individuals on social media have been unhappy with the move to donate proceeds from the sale of the meme towards charity in Ukraine when Ghanaians, according to them, are equally suffering.

Background



The dancing pallbearers developed into a meme after portions of a BBC feature were added to responses to posts on social media to express impending devastation.



Today, the original digital copy has been developed into a GIF and is one of the biggest African auctions since NFT started.



3F Music, a foreign private entity is now the official owner of the Coffin Dance meme after purchasing it for a whopping $1,047,806.