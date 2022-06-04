Ghanaian film makers no longer creative – KSM

Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM) is a playwright and actor

Ghanaian playwright and actor, Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM), says most Ghanaian filmmakers are not as creative as before hence the low patronage of local films.

According to the ace satirist, there is everything available to make great movies in Ghana but practitioners lack creativity.



Speaking to Nana Aba Anamoah on StarrChat, he said, the film industry is gaining low patronage because “ most film-makers are not as creative as they should be to control an industry to rise”



He emphasized that “You can’t keep telling the same old stories every day, it becomes boring and the people get tired. The industry has all the necessary ingredients to make a good industry but how to creatively work with these ingredients is what some practitioners lack.”



Identifying the woes in the industry, he said, “We get too comfortable too easily, we clear a few steps and we think we have arrived and yet we have a long way to go. There is too much to study and learn in the film industry. There is too much a rush on us Ghanaians, we have to take our time to do things right.”

KSM added that policymakers usually do not understand the film, he suggested they should be film practitioners so they can understand what is needed to get the industry going. “Until we get the policy makers involved we will still get these deficiencies”



KSM also lauded some film producers like Shirley Frimpong Manso and other outstanding producers and advised that they focus on getting their works on digital sites to reach a larger audience in order to cash out



After four years of hiatus, KSM is gearing up with a new show dubbed ‘Agya Pa’ to expose some wrongs in Government and society, he also said as part of the fathers’ day celebration, the show will also celebrate fathers with ‘Agya Pa’ meaning good father.



The show will be premiered on June 18-19 2022 at his hotel, Cactus Creek in Aburi.