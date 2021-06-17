Ghanaian footballers and their wives who give us couple goals!

• Some celebrity couples are so loved-up with each other they give us serious relationship goals

•These players often flaunt their beautiful wives on social media



• They seize every opportunity to show how much they love their spouses



Ghanaian Footballers regularly make headlines for their skills on and off the pitch, but despite their busy schedule, they still make time to flaunt their better halves publicly.



As the saying goes; behind every successful man, there is a woman. So, there is no doubt that behind every football player, there is a glamorous, hot-looking wife who holds him down.



And as such, these men cannot hesitate to showcase such ‘trophies’ to the world.



Let’s go through a list of some Ghanaian footballers and their wives who serve us ‘couple goals’



John Painstil and Richlove

In recent times, John Painstil and his wife have displayed ‘Real love brewed in a football pot’.



From embarking on ‘baecations’ to catching cruise in swimming pools, these two always capture the heart and minds of fans by sharing pictures and videos of themselves catching fan.











Christian Atsu and Marie



Being one of Ghana’s popular and active footballers, one might think that Christian Atsu’s busy schedule will somewhat ‘drown’ his romantic side.



This is not the case as the popular footballer is mostly captured on social media flaunting beautiful pictures of his family to prove that he has still got it.

The former New Castle player is married to Marie Claire, a German national, and the couple have two sons together.











Sulley Ali Muntari and Menaye Donkor



If you are an avid follower of these two on social media, you will realize that they often share beautiful and captivating pictures of themselves.



Sulley Muntari married Menaye Donkor, a Canadian-born Ghanaian businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist sometime in 2010 and have since lived happily ever after.





Menaye Donkor is a former beauty queen who was named Miss Universe Ghana 2004, and also represented Ghana internationally in Miss Universe 2004.



Mubarak Wakaso and Nabuza



The Black Stars player usually flaunts his beautiful wife and kids on social media.



Mubarak is one of the few Ghanaian footballers who often spend time with his family and displays it on social media. Mr. Wakaso is married to Nabuza Wakaso and they both have five children.







Samuel Inkoom and Omega



At the slightest opportunity, the popular Ghanaian player does not hesitate to tell the world how blessed he is to have a beautiful wife.

The Ghanaian Black Stars defender, is usually accompanied by his wife to most of his games in and outside the country.



Inkoom’s followers and fans on social media can testify to the fact that he is often seen on social media displaying photos of himself and his beautiful wife.



