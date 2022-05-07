Ghanaian instrumentalist are not celebrated - Joshua Moszi

Instrumentalist, Joshua Moszi

Joshua Moszi wins big at 23rd VGMA

Instrumentalist lament the lack of appreciation in Ghana



Joshua Moszi speaks on his Grammy award



Joshua Moszi, on Friday, May 6, was crowned the 2022 VGMA Instrumentalist of the Year, after missing out twice in his previous nominations.



The new height means a lot to this talented instrumentalist who stated that his colleagues are not celebrated enough for their work. He noted that Ghanaian Instrumentalists are not given credit despite their hard work and role played in making popular songs.

"Instrumentalists are not celebrated. I feel like they are not really educated about it. For instance, I play the guitar on a song, the people do not know...most of the time we are just layed back so now we are trying to come into the limelight...It is two ways, we have to work on our side by making an effort to come into the limelight for people to know us.



"This is the third time I have been nominated. The reason why I was expecting this is that by God's grace, I won the Grammy with Angélique Kidjo on her album because I played the guitar on her album that won the Grammy," he disclosed.



Joshua Moszi speaking to GhanaWeb on the red carpet, he revealed some popular songs he played instrumentals on and how proud he was. "I worked on Sarkodie's 'Anadwo', Burna Boy's 'Odogwu', Mr Eazi 'E Be Mad', Mr Drew's 'Later' and Wendy Shay's song 'Decisions'."