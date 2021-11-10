Ghanaian kente comes to life at GUBA Awards

Personalities who graced GUB Awards 2021

• GUBA Awards was held in Accra

• A host of dignitaries graced the event



• Their attire was a touch of Kente



This year GUBA Awards came off in Accra on November 8, 2021, and was held in honour of Ashanti warrior and queen mother of Ejisu, Yaa Asante.



The event, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the late queen mother, witnessed attendees rocking Ghanaian kente inspired outfits.



The red carpet was brought to life with breathtaking patterns of colourful kente.

Organized by Dentaa Amoateng MBE, a host of dignitaries graced the event.



Here are some of the looks at GUBA Awards 2021:















































