Ghanaian languages bring life into any song – Mz Milano

Mz Milano

UK-based singer and music producer Mz Milano has stated that Ghanaian local languages used as part of songs bring life to them in a unique way.

In an intriguing interview on Y107.9FM’s Ryse N Shyne, with host Brown Berry, the Chief Executive Officer of So Soundz Recordz hinted that she tends to fuse the recurring beats of the Amapiano genre with the liveliness of Ghanaian language.



The seasoned R&B artiste filled the song with the Ga language, spoken by the people of the Ga ethnic group in Ghana.

Parts of the song which is sung ” Baby boy bajo and the bridge of the song “baye, bako” translated in English as Baby boy come join the dance; join the feast; come and receive aligns smoothly with the Amapiano vibe that bounces through all verses of the song.



Mz. Milano mentioned that she is conversant with two of Ghana’s most spoken languages which are Ga and Twi, despite living most of her life in Italy and the United Kingdom. “I speak English, Ga, I speak Twi and I speak a little bit of Italian. I used to speak Italian very well but when I moved to the UK, I forgot most of it and remembered more of the Ghanaian languages.”