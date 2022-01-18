Ghanaian media feeding our fanbase with Nigerian, foreign songs - Fancy Gadam

Fancy Gadam calls out the media

Fancy Gadam strongly believes that the media doesn't appreciate the good songs produced by Ghanaian artistes, thereby failing to give them enough airplay.



This situation has resulted in foreign songs especially from Nigeria dominating the airwaves and killing talents. He has charged the media to constantly play their songs.



According to Fancy Gadam Nigerians do not play songs by Ghanaian artistes in their country; he, therefore, finds it unacceptable, the leverage being given foreign songs.

"Ghanaian artistes are doing the right thing. It is the media that don't appreciate what we are doing, trust me. Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale are part of the talented musicians, we have beautiful songs that every human being can relate to this songs if given airplay.



"When the media is feeding the fanbase with Nigerian songs, automatically, they are going to love it," Fancy Gadam said in an interview on OnePlay Africa with Tilly Akua Nipaa.



The 'Total Cheat' hitmaker added that Ghanaian artistes need promotion from the media in other to sell their songs to the populace and also foreigners who visit the country.



"There is no bad song. There is no bad song everywhere. Every talented musician will not produce a bad song. The song just needs promo. I for instance will never produce a bad song. If you listen to my song, you will like it. The same happens to other artistes, we produce good songs that need to enjoy airplay," he stated.



