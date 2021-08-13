Ghanaian men need to step up their game in wooing women – Jacinta advises

Jacinta Ocansey is a popular stand-up comedian

Nigerian-Ghanaian stand-up comedienne, Jacinta Ocansey, says she is not impressed with the manner by which Ghanaian men woo women.

According to her, Ghanaian men act as though they are scared of women while stating thier intentions.



Jacinta said unlike Ghanaian men, Nigerians are bold enough to approach women and express how they feel.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show, Jacinta said:



“Ghanaian boys don’t know how to toast girls. They toast you as if they are scared to talk to girls. For Nigerian men, even if you don’t want to say yes, you will say yes. Ghanaian men need to step up their game especially the married ones”.

Narrowing the conversation to her type of man, Jacinta revealed: “My kind of guy is the one that has the sense”. She added that a guy with “sense” “will treat you right, support and love you”.



Jacinta Asi Ocansey is one of the few women blazing a trail in stand-up comedy in Ghana–a male-dominated terrain.



She has performed on shows such as the ‘Comedy Express’, ‘Girltalk’, ‘Lord of the Ribs’, ‘Laughline’, 2015 Akwaaba UK Comedy Night, and Live Comedy Thursdays. Through such shows, she had shared the stage with comedy greats like Buchi, one of Nigeria’s leading comedians, and David, Oscar, one of the leading names in comedy in Ghana