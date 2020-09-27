Ghanaian military lesbian couple who got married detained, facing court-martial

A Ghanaian military lesbian couple who got married over the weekend, have reportedly been detained and facing court-martial.

In the videos shared online before their arrest, the ladies looked happy as they danced together while their guests cheered them on.



The event led to divided opinions on social media as many asked why such "ungodly and abominable" event will be allowed in the West African country.