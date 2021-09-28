Ghanaian model Araba Sey bags big award

Araba Sey receiving her price

Ghanaian international model Araba Sey, has won the Flora 'Community Service' Award at the just ended 4th edition of the Ghana Models Awards which came off on Saturday 18th September 2021 at the Accra City Hall inside the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Headquarters.

She automatically becomes an ambassador for Flora Tissues as part of the responsibilities attached to the award. Araba Sey described the award as an honor and applauded the efforts of the organizers of the Ghana Models Awards.



Speaking to the press, Araba Sey expressed her joy in winning the Flora Community Service Award.



"I would like to say a big thank you to Ghana Models Awards for this honour, and to everyone who has been praying and supporting me throughout this journey. I also feel honoured receiving this brand ambassadorial deal with Flora Tissues; I am looking forward to a great working relationship with you", she said.

Furthermore, Araba Sey praised the organizers of the Ghana Models Awards and called on Corporate entities and potential sponsors to channel some of their resources in supporting the initiative.



"I applaud the efforts of Ghana Models Awards in honouring and motivating the work and impacts of Models through this annual event. It is my prayer that the Modelling Industry would receive much more support and acknowledgement than it is now as the years go by. Let us all keep pushing hard as models and impacting more positively on our society", she said.



This would be the second time Araba Sey has picked up the Community Service Award at the Ghana Models Awards; but the first time with Flora Tissues. The Ghanaian top model, who has over the years been recognized as one phenomenal and down to earth model has quite a number of self initiatives including mentorship sessions and environmental campaigns under her belt.