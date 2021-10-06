Ghanaian model Thelma Azasoo hits global stage

Ghanaian model Thelma Azasoo

Ghanaian model Thelma Azasoo is making giant strides in her profession with another milestone chalked last week.

The rising model reached another high in her career when she modeled for the world-renowned brand Dolce & Gabbana at the last Milan Fashion show held in September 2021.



Azasoo also graced the runway in apparels from other globally-acclaimed brands like Milkwhite, On-running, Vogue Accessories, Decoro, Cloud 9 by L and Vogue Net.



Speaking on her experience in an interview with Pan African TV, Thelma Azasoo said she was delighted and humbled to model at one of the biggest modelling events in the world.

She promised to work hard for more opportunities and expressed gratitude to her management for their support.



“It felt like a dream come true. I was full of a mix of emotions within. I mean ????olce & ????abbana is one of the biggest brands one could ever work with and walking for them was magical. And I am grateful for all the people who made this happen especially My Superman Papa and my amazing agency Independent Management,” she said.