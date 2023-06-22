Ghanaian music isn’t played on radio in Kenya except for Nigerian songs – Arnold reveals

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has revealed that he never heard Ghanaian music being played on radio in Kenya after a week’s vacation.

According to the Ghanaian showbiz critic, he disclosed that he spent a week in Nairobi but he mostly heard songs from Kenyan or Nigerian artistes on radio.



He told Amansan Krakye in an interview, “Unfortunately I didn’t hear Ghana songs in Kenya but it was Nigerian songs that I heard the most when I was in Nairobi for a week.



“Whenever I sat in any car the first thing I request for was that they tune in to radio for me to listen but all the time it’s either they are playing songs from Kenya or Nigeria,” he added on Property FM sighted by MyNewsGh.com

“The truth be told I didn’t hear any of our Ghanaian songs on radio in Kenya but in the last couple of years some of our songs have been dominating.



“The likes of Kelvyn Boy, Camidoh and Stonebwoy are artistes I was expecting to hear their songs because they’ve done a collabo with Nigerian artistes but I didn’t hear any of them,” he revealed.