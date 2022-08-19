Ghanaian musician Lirase embraces new beginning in 'The dawn'

Lirase

Less than a month after making his debut with “Dark Ages,” Ghanaian musician Lirase drops his debut EP, The Dawn. The four-track mini-album was released on August 19 and came two weeks after releasing his second single, “Don’t know.”

The dawn signifies a new journey for Lirase as a professional musician and a medical house officer. It also gives the listener a sneak peek into Lirase’s ideologies. The EP dwells on themes such as awakening to the light of higher consciousness, questioning reality and finding peace in the unknown, defining one’s fate, and hustling to actualise one's dreams.



With a passion for experimenting with sounds, Lirase fuses reggae, hip-hop, pop, and afrobeat in 'The dawn'. The first singles, “Dark Ages” and “Don’t Know,” are a flawless blend of R&B, new wave synths with dream pop guitars, with the latter including elements of drums and fuzz rock ambiance. For the new singles, “Grinding” and “Decide your fate,” Lirase opts for more upbeat tunes, infusing reggae and pop.

Speaking about the EP, Lirase said, “This project has been years in the making, and it feels so great to finally share this with all of you. It officially marks the beginning of a journey that was started as far as my memory stretches and that will outlast my current form. To everyone who has believed and grown with me, I deeply appreciate you and you already know where we heading".