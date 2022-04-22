0
Ghanaian musicians must focus more on marketing our songs – Camidoh

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician, Camidoh has said that Ghanaian musicians are doing well with their crafts but need to focus on how to properly market these records.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, the ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker said apart from doing good music, there is the need to market the product in order to reach a wider audience.

“I just think that right now, we’re catching up the fire, the vibes and in my humble opinion, I think that music business these days has to do with a lot more PR,” he disclosed.

“The product has to be good but then you need to do a lot more PR like the marketing just so you can reach the masses because now, people get tired quickly on the internet,” he opined on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.

He concluded, “So many things are running on the internet so we need to up our PR game and marketing as a whole and our music will get far. That’s my humble opinion”.

Camidoh is currently making a lot of waves in the Ghana music scene and beyond with the remix of his ‘Sugarcane’ song which features King Promise and Mayorkun, Darkoo from Nigeria.

