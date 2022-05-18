Ghanaian producers are not paid well - Atown

Atown is a Ghanaian songwriter and a producer

Ghanaian songwriter and producer, Atown, has asserted a lot of producers in the country are not being paid for their works.

According to him, being a producer is quite a tough process, adding that “most of the time, producers are taken advantage of by the artistes because they are always in the front line.”



in an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, A-Town said, “Due to some personal experiences, I now put my name out there in a way that once you step into my studio, you’ll know that you’ve come to A-Town’s studio. This means that, you should be ready to pay for my services.”



He however mentioned that, musicians who visit his studio and pays him for his service is assured of value for money because ‘he is going to get the work done’.



“Most artistes will testify that, when you come to my studio, you have to be ready to pay” he said.

Based on his experience and observation, most of these artistes are not in support of splitting their monies with their producers because they feel they (producers) do not deserve it.



Atown however, is worried about upcoming producers as he believes they are going through hell.



“I think we should use more of the splitting policy because it’s about the journey. When you get to a point in your career, you won’t have to be asked to pay a particular amount, they’re actually going to pay so I think we producers should fight for our splits,” he charged.