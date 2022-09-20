0
Ghanaian restaurants, chop bars don’t see the need for advertisement – SDK Dele

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Sadik Sulley famously known in the creative industry as SDK Dele, a comedian and actor, has stated that restaurant operators in Ghana don’t see the need for advertisement.

“Most of these Ghanaian restaurants and chop bars, what they don’t understand is that they don’t believe in advertisement,” he remarked in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

In an exclusive interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, the ‘Fill The Belly’ comic actor revealed that most of the food joints in Ghana think that they already have customers who patronize them.

“Sometimes, they even feel that where they are, people already come there to patronize it so they feel like 'why should I even advertise?” SDK told the host Amansan Krakye.

“But that’s not it. Even if people come there, you need to still do adverts because people drink Coca-Cola a lot but they still see the need to continue doing adverts,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

He advised, “Doing advert brings new people to you, people are growing but some are moving to places so the customer that you think are already there for you, don’t put that in your mind and get influencers to advertise for you”.

