0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia parts ways with old management

Sista Afia Blue.png Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia says she has mutually parted ways with her old management, BK Records, as she kicks off a new journey.

The award-winning songstress who made her debut back in 2015 was signed to BK Records, led by Mr. Emmanuel Arhin, popularly known in showbiz circles as "Bossu Kule."

Sista Afia revealed in an interview that she was grateful to her old management for supporting her over the years, but now being personally managed by Clinton Selorm Owulaku, known in the showbiz as Kofi.

"I parted ways with my old management, and I am working on a deal to get some new managers on board. I have set some very high standards for myself in the near future, and I am poised to achieve them,"|she said.

Sista Afia added that she was open to working with any record label or individual who was ready to invest in her craft as she looked to reach the pinnacle of global music.

When asked about her plans for 2023, Sista Afia said she plans to drop an album or maybe an extended play but was grateful to her fans, "SlayNation."

"My fans have been very supportive over the years, and I have some good music for them this year. My duty is to serve them with the best of rhythms, and I will certainly make my fans proud," she said.

Sista Afia is currently promoting her new single "Carry Go," which is being accompanied by some entrancing visuals released early this week.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich