Ghanaian stars connecting with international legends in the first half of 2022

Sarkodie and Dentaa share laughs before his show at Beale Festival

Shatta Wale attends birthday party of Newark mayor, meets Ja Rule



Stonebwoy becomes first artiste to collaborate on Alpha Blondy’s ‘Jerusalem’



In the first half of the year 2022, Ghanaians have spotted some of their popular artistes connecting with some Hollywood stars and legendary acts in Africa thanks to social media.



1. Sarkodie and Shaggy



May 7, 2022, marked the Memphis in May International, a festival dedicated to Ghana which was attended by the King of the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Among other popular figures who graced the occasion was rapper, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Akosua Dentaa Amoabeng.



During the festival, an alliance was formed between Sarkodie and Shaggy with the help of Dentaa who had perpetrated the meeting between the two.



This was captured in a video Dentaa shared on Facebook where Sark and the 'It wasn't me' crooner exchanged pleasantries before Shaggy took the stage at the Beale Music Street Festival.







3. Shatta Wale and Ja Rule

Already making moves in the United States of America was self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, who hasn't been in the country since he left in March for his ‘Deeper Than Blood’ concert with Medikal.







In a recent video which has been circulated on social media, Shatta Wale was spotted at the birthday celebration party held for the newly elected Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, at the world-famous Prudential Center.



Over there at the party, he was spotted hugging and sharing a laugh with American rapper, Ja Rule.



4. Stonebwoy and Alpha Blondy





In March, Stonebwoy was spotted shooting a music video with the legendary artiste, Seydou Kone, popularly known as Alpha Blondy, for a remix of ‘Jerusalem’. The original version was produced in 1986.



This comes after Alpha mentioned in earlier reports that he had recruited dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, to add some spice to his evergreen song.