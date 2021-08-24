Ghanaian vlogger discovers an African tribe that offers free sex to visitors, bathes with red butter

• Men living in this part of town often give out their wives to warm the beds of visitors

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya has unraveled an African tribe that does not only serve sex on a silver platter but also do not believe in bathing with water as well.



Far in the hinterlands of Northern Namibia lies the Himba tribe, a settlement made up of individuals who are often seen living with no clothes on.



Asides from having their daily bath with red butter and oil, the Himba tribe apparently foster relationships amongst people by offering their visitors free sex.



That is when a visitor comes knocking, a man shows his approval and pleasure of seeing his guest by giving him what is referred to as the ‘Okujepisa Omukazendu’ treatment.

In this case, the wife is given to his guest to spend the night while the husband sleeps in another room or even sleep outside.



“When you come here as a visitor and you have no place to sleep and I have more than a wife, I can tell my wife that my cousin has arrived and we will prepare her for him. They will have a full room to themselves. We give our wives to our visitors and that’s our culture. That’s how good we treat our visitors,” an inhabitant told Wode Maya.



The Himba tribe are also feared to be witches and this is a result of their strange lifestyle.



“They are feared because of the witchcraft they have been associated with. If you meet them on the streets and they ask for any of your belongings don’t fight them, just give it out. They are just terrible. Our parents, neighbors have long told us these stories before it was realized.



