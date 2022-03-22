Ghanaian women bestowed with ‘MBE’ title by Queen Elizabeth

Female MBE title holders from Ghana

A Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) title is awarded to people for making a positive impact in their line of work.

MBE is the third highest-ranking Order of the British Empire award, behind Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) which is first and then Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).



People selected for the honorary award are invited to an inauguration, a special ceremony in which honour is given by a member of the Royal Family.



Recipients can start using their new title or letters after their name as soon as the award is announced.



Although it may come off as impossible to achieve one of these titles due to the belief that one needs to be affiliated to some powerful men or women to smile at the identification, it is far from the truth.



Well, some women of valour have broken boundaries in Ghana and have been bestowed ‘MBE’ because of their diligent service.

Check below to see who is on the list:



Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE







Akosua Dentaa Amoateng MBE was awarded an MBE in the 2016 Birthday Honours of the Queen in recognition of her services to UK-African Diaspora relations, through her work with GUBA.



Yvette Ankrah





Yvette Ankrah helps high achieving dynamic women eliminate overwhelming situations and create balance so they do more of what they are passionate about.



Winning a Microsoft/O2 award for business in 2013 got her to be shortlisted for Best Coach at the Best Business Women Awards, 2015, and was awarded an MBE for her work with women in business in 2017.



Lorraine Wright





The Queen of England officially honoured British-born Ghanaian, Lorraine Wright, with the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) Award.



The award, which was presented to her by HRH Princess Royal (Princess Anne) on behalf of the Queen recognizes people who have made achievements in public life, have committed themselves to serve and have helped in the development of Great Britain.



Rosalind Kainyah







Rosalind Kainyah was awarded an MBE for her corporate social responsibility work benefitting youth in Africa.

In 2019, she was selected as one of the top 50 leading female professionals by Cranfield University and in 2016, was named by Forbes Afrique Magazine as one of the 100 influential women on the African continent.



Maria Ampah Lovell







Ampah Lovell, former Mayor of Luton was awarded Member of the British Empire (MBE).



A statement signed and issued by Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, Ghana Country Director of the Society, said Councilor Lovell was recognised by Queen Elizabeth for the exhibition of selfless and dedicated service to the African Community in Luton, Bedfordshire, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.