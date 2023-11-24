Entertainment

0

'Ghanaian women settle for Ghanaian men because they have no choice' – Hilda Baci

HILDA BACI7.png Hilda Baci won the Guiness World record for the longest cooking time by an individual

Fri, 24 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian Chef cum entrepreneur, Hilda Effiong Baci, has extoled the men in her country over Ghanaian men.

In excerpts of a podcast that has since gone viral, Hilda said Ghanaian women are stuck with the decision to settle with their men, although their deepest desire is to settle with a Nigerian man.

The former Guinness World Record breaker, said in all certainty, that Ghanaian men might not ever get married, should there be an influx of Nigerian men in the country.

“Ask 20 Ghanaian women if they will marry Ghanaian men. Put Nigerian men and Ghanaian men side by side and see who they will pick. Ghanaian women marry Ghanaians because that is what is in their forefront. When we send some Nigerian men to Ghana, the men over there, won’t get wives,” she blatantly stated during a discussion with some UK Ghanaian men.

However, her statements have since triggered massive backlash from Ghanaian tweeps who have asserted that most Nigerian men in Ghana are not ‘trophies’ as she has projected.

According to some netizens, Ghanaian women rather find Nigerian men unattractive, adding that most of these men end up settling for menial jobs, such as selling phone covers and so on.

EB/SARA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com