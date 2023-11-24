'Ghanaian women settle for Ghanaian men because they have no choice' – Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci won the Guiness World record for the longest cooking time by an individual

Nigerian Chef cum entrepreneur, Hilda Effiong Baci, has extoled the men in her country over Ghanaian men.

In excerpts of a podcast that has since gone viral, Hilda said Ghanaian women are stuck with the decision to settle with their men, although their deepest desire is to settle with a Nigerian man.



The former Guinness World Record breaker, said in all certainty, that Ghanaian men might not ever get married, should there be an influx of Nigerian men in the country.



“Ask 20 Ghanaian women if they will marry Ghanaian men. Put Nigerian men and Ghanaian men side by side and see who they will pick. Ghanaian women marry Ghanaians because that is what is in their forefront. When we send some Nigerian men to Ghana, the men over there, won’t get wives,” she blatantly stated during a discussion with some UK Ghanaian men.



However, her statements have since triggered massive backlash from Ghanaian tweeps who have asserted that most Nigerian men in Ghana are not ‘trophies’ as she has projected.



According to some netizens, Ghanaian women rather find Nigerian men unattractive, adding that most of these men end up settling for menial jobs, such as selling phone covers and so on.

Check out the comments below:





Ghanaian women will choose Nigerian men over Ghanaian men - Hilda Baci



Is like Ghanaians offended this woman



Eeiiii ????????????????????



Where are my Ghanaian men Please come and defend yourselves ???????????? pic.twitter.com/tEJ8jFAvcp — Eviana Gh (@EvianaGh) November 23, 2023

Ein forehead like pona (yam) ???? — MillicanGh (@GMacwilly) November 23, 2023

As she get world record for one month she figa she get sense



Make she rest — Nathaniel (@Nattyagain) November 23, 2023

Hilda Baci who no fine dey look down on our Ghana women. Even if she fine, why should you look down on your fellow woman. Small Guinness World Record you break doesn't make you a counsellor. pic.twitter.com/IX0PF5gvTz — Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) November 23, 2023

Ghana man knack am free then served her breakfast, she seem pained , she needs to heal . — Kobi Stereo???????? (@Kobi_Stereo) November 23, 2023

This is the first time i’ve heard this , bcos i know for a fact Nigerian men come to Ghana to find beautiful women , literally last saturday there was one so why not Nigerian women ???????????? — Raid (@Moondust_777) November 24, 2023

Nigeria boys dem come Ghana Eno be phone swapping dem dey come do



What again? — Son Of Elon ???????? (@_son_of_elon) November 24, 2023

Unfortunately around the world when you hear Nigerian Men - Scammers/Ritualist/Kidnappers is what comes to mind.. — Eremoje????????☯️ (@Efuababe19) November 24, 2023

Nigerian men in Ghana are fixing phones masa.. Go to Circle and see???????????????? — Ayeduase Caicedo (@Dennis55193337) November 23, 2023

