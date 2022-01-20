Ghanaian women who gave birth to stars

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Stars and their mothers
Celebrities showing off their mums
The women behind some Ghanaian celebrities
We know these celebrities because of their creativity and who they are in the entertainment space but do we know about those who raised such outstanding actors, TV personalities, and musicians?
We hardly ever think about these people because arguably there is always a spot in the limelight for one more to shine always.
GhanaWeb has delved deep to bring you five Ghanaian women whose children are stars.
Some die-hard fans may know these stars and their mothers because of their love for these selected few while others may not.
GhanaWeb offers to throw some light on the women behind these celebrities.
Margaret Gaddy
Antionette Dumelo
Yvonne Okoro's mother
Adombi Serwaa
Hajia Buari
- Thank you, but the bride is my sister - Yvonne Okoro clarifies
- Yaw Sarpong launches new album 'Messiah'
- Gloria Sarfo blasts man who said Yvonne Okoro should’ve married before her younger sister
- Yvonne Okoro brings a refreshing look after lockdown
- Identity of lady who caused ‘confusion’ with her big backside at Kotoka revealed
- Read all related articles