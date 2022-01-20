0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghanaian women who gave birth to stars

Stars And Their Mother S Stars and their mothers

Thu, 20 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

Stars and their mothers

Celebrities showing off their mums

The women behind some Ghanaian celebrities

We know these celebrities because of their creativity and who they are in the entertainment space but do we know about those who raised such outstanding actors, TV personalities, and musicians?

We hardly ever think about these people because arguably there is always a spot in the limelight for one more to shine always.

GhanaWeb has delved deep to bring you five Ghanaian women whose children are stars.

Some die-hard fans may know these stars and their mothers because of their love for these selected few while others may not.

GhanaWeb offers to throw some light on the women behind these celebrities.

Margaret Gaddy



Antionette Dumelo



Yvonne Okoro's mother



Adombi Serwaa



Hajia Buari

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: