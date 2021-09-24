Ghanaian youth join Kirk Franklin for song release

Lean on me by Kirk Franklin

Six youth from Ghana have been chosen as part of a global choir to join Grammy-winning music artist Kirk Franklin to re-release his single, “Lean on Me.”

The youth, who are part of Compassion International’s child and youth development programme, were chosen to join peers from 24 other countries to participate in the Compassion Youth Choir.



For the past several months, Franklin has been working with youth from all 25 countries in Compassion’s child and youth development program. Through virtual auditions and rehearsals, the Compassion Youth Choir, made up of more than 120 youth, ages 11-19, worked with the artist to record the song, which was originally released in 1998.



“It was an honour working with so many young, talented and gifted kids from across the globe!” Franklin emphasized, “I’m grateful to the team at Compassion International for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”



The six youth are:



· 13-year-old Angela

· 18-year-old Gideon



· 16-year-old Emmanuel



· 13-year-old Henry



· 16-year-old Esther



· 18-year-old Patricia

“I am very excited to be part of this choir. A song is an inspiration to me and my family. I strongly believe that this opportunity will help me in my music career,” says 13-year-old Angela—one of the choir members from Ghana.



During the virtual sessions, Franklin provided vocal coaching, answered questions about his life and musical career, and even taught the group some dance moves.



The music video for the re-release of “Lean on Me,” featuring the Compassion Youth Choir, can be seen at compassion.com/kirkfranklin or on YouTube.



Franklin concludes, “It’s unbelievable that a song like this still resonates with so many people. I pray this version provides a little hope for the people across the globe.”



Fo Yo Soul/RCA Records and Franklin will donate proceeds from the sales and streams of the song to Compassion.