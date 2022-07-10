1
Entertainment

Ghanaians always trumpet your weakness – Yaw Tog complains

young artiste, Yaw Tog

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Kumasi-based Artiste Yaw Tog has expressed worry over the people of Ghana and their attitude.

He says Ghanaians do not encourage people but rather always put them down.

The Rapper who has in the past spoken about spiritual attacks says it’s a worry that Ghanaians do not encourage people doing well.

He in a tweet said “WHERE I’M FROM … They are quick to Trumpet your weaknesses rather than your strengths even though, they don’t really know you. GET READY FOR THE TAKE OFF “.

Yaw Tog has been off the music scene after releasing a few singles but has given an indication that he will come stronger.

