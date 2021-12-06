Ghanaians are going through a lot - Sarkodie tweets amid public transport strike

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie

Sarkodie tackles government?

Sarkodie speaks on fuel increment, hardships in Ghana



Commercial drivers embark on indefinite strike



After being slammed for keeping mute over the seemingly poor living conditions of Ghanaians and somewhat contributing to the hardships as a result of his ‘Nana toaso’ statement during the 2020 general elections, Sarkodie has finally shared his views on social media.



One can recall that the ‘Sarkcess’ label boss was part of some Ghanaian celebrities who went silent during the #FixTheCountry protest.



The Ghanaian rapper was under immense pressure on social media for failing to tackle the government over the poor structures and hardships in the country.

Others say, because Sarkodie somewhat endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the December elections, he is unable to speak against the NPP government in these difficult times.



But the rapper who appears unable to handle the pressure from Ghanaians has added his voice to the seemingly poor living conditions in the country.



Amidst the hikes in fuel prices that has necessitated commercial drivers to embark on a strike, the Ghanaian rapper has thrown subtle jabs at the government on social media.



It is the case that on December 6, 2021, the Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners announced its intention to embark on a nationwide indefinite strike as part of measures to compel the government to scrap some taxes on fuel to enable reduction at the pumps.



According to the Coalition, the government for the past two weeks has failed to heed their calls for some taxes to be scrapped off hence the decision to embark on the sit-down strike.

But reacting to this development and the generally poor living conditions of Ghanaians, Sarkodie took to Twitter and wrote;



“The people are going through it!!! We always do!!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive.”



However, Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Sarkodie’s tweet.



Read Sarkodie’s full post below and some comments below





Laughable...Mahama anka wo hu dindiindin 3twisti rap...smh. Nana Addo’s administration will embarrass you on any given day.



Start apologizing to Mahama. Ofui ❗️❗️



Lapaz Bolt Uber East Legon Trotro — SPEAKER (@Speaker119) December 6, 2021

Nana Toaso, we all go die here. If I no get money buy bundle come stream your song, ebi there you go see. — Tallest???? (@RichieCharger) December 6, 2021

Your lyrics finish? Or them off your light for studio. May God forgive us all! — GhanaFoc (@Ghana_foc) December 6, 2021

No be u talk us say Nana Addo Toaso huh? Npp supporter dey hide under dey come tweet wey condemnation no dey inside. Make u condemn and stop dey hide dey right things wey no get sense inside — Friendly Match (@DonYussif) December 6, 2021