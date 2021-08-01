Ghanaians are hypocrites - Afia Schwar reacts to Oswald's viral 'Our Day'

Controversial socialite and commedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has slammed various companies and institutions that thronged the Christ Ambassadors School to present items to little Oswald, a primary four pupil whose 'Our Day' wish went viral.

According to the commedienne, little Oswald was essentially a rich kid and does not deserve such largess as there are poor orphanages and other places that need the donation or items more than Oswald.



Dozens of companies keyed into Oswald's 'Our day' wish list handing him loads of gifts during the end of term (last Friday) after Oswald's wish list published on social media platform Twitter, went Twitter.



The 'Our day list' generated a lot of response with more than 50 corporate and business entities trooped to the Christ Ambassadors School to support the young Oswald and make his wish come true.



More than 50 companies, institutions and business entities presented items to the little boy, Mrs Appiah a teacher at the school and the school as a whole but the biggest winner on the day was Oswald.



