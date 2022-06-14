Ghanaians are in love with my style of music - Gyakie

Singer Gyakie

Singer hints at an upcoming EP

Gyakie says Ghanaians love her songs



Gyakie responds to Blakk Rasta's claim



Female vocalist, Gyakie has been in the music scene for barely three years but has managed to win the heart of music lovers with her hit songs which she believes are enjoyed in Ghana and the rest of the world.



The versatile singer mostly known for her soul food music has stated that she can excel in any genre be it dancehall or reggae. She has noted that her hard work and sleepless nights have paid off.



"I always say that good music always speaks for itself. When I started, I didn't have enough listeners but as time went on, they told people about my 'really good' songs and they spread the word. At the same time, I never slept, I was always on the move. I was going for interviews and doing all that I could to promote my song.

"I have a gospel song too, it is a blend. I do every type of genre. I do reggae, gospel, and dancehall but I love to do soul food music because those are the kind of music I loved to listen to a lot when I was growing up so I fell in love with it the more... Most of the people who listen to my music love me for that," Gyakie disclosed on Ekwanso Dwoodwoo with Abeiku Santana on June 13.



She mentioned that her unique style has attracted a host of music lovers who continue to speak highly of her quality of work and explained that for nine months, she didn't release a song. She disclosed to have been working around the clock on her upcoming EP.



"I have the support of Ghanaians, they were just longing for me. It's been nine months since I dropped a song but I have reasons as to why it took so long. People were longing for me. That is why people are happy with my latest song release... I was also working on my EP."



"I don't think Ghanaians have dropped me. I am still Gyakie and people are loving me," she said in response to Blakk Rasta who claims that the 'Forever' hitmaker is no longer hailed by the public like previously.



The 23-year-old is promoting her latest single 'Sometime' released on June 10.