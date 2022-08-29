Ghanaians are nice but their city is boring - Bobrisky

Nigerian famous crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, chiefly known as Bobrisky flew into Ghana for a short stay vacation, however, she has disclosed plans to return to his country due to boredom.

Bobrisky in a self-recorded video stated: "Ghana is nice, Ghana is beautiful but one thing about Ghana I don't like is, it is too calm, it is too boring."



The social media influencer who has a large following said she did not feel the energy in Ghana's capital, Accra, compared to Lagos.



Bobrisky, who loves to dress in women's clothes and slay in hair extensions credited Ghanaians for being hospitable and receptive adding that she was given a warm welcome upon his arrival.



"I can't wait to get back to my Nigeria. I can't wait to get back to our Lagos...but trust me, there are nice people in Ghana. I got to Immigration yesterday and they treated m so well, even at the hotel, they were so nice, and super awesome but it is just that it is soo boring. There are less social activities but apart from that, Ghana is a beautiful place," Bob disclosed.



The famous West African crossdresser, met up with Ghana singer, Mona4Reall.

She also made headlines for charging absurd prices for business promotions on his social media pages.



Watch the video below:







OPD/BB